ABC’s Hostin: GOP Front-Runner ‘Eats Cheeseburgers and Throws Spaghetti at the Wall’

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that she was tired of questions about President Joe Biden’s fitness for office because the Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump ate cheeseburgers and threw spaghetti at the wall.

Hostin said, “You know what kind of is still strange to me? Why is Kamala so dangerous? Right?”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked, “Why do you think she’s so dangerous?”

Hostin said, “I don’t know, Whoopi. That’s kind of offensive to me, and the other thing is she’s unprepared. Kamala Harris by the way was the first woman elected D.A. of San Francisco, the first woman to be attorney general of California. She’s the first female vice president. She’s been on the job doing a damn good job.”

She added, “I am so tired of people questioning her qualifications. The woman is ready to lead if she needs to lead, but I don’t think Joe Biden’s going anywhere because I see him on his bike in Delaware. I can’t bike that much, and I mean, he’s fit. Let’s compare the Republican candidate who eats cheeseburgers and throws spaghetti at the wall. I mean, is he prepared? Is he prepared?”

