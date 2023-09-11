Ramaswamy: Climate Change a ‘Cult’ that Substitutes for Feelings like Faith and Patriotism

Monday, during an appearance on FBN’s “Varney & Company,” GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy did not back off his claims about believers in anthropogenic climate change.

Ramaswamy called it a “cult” and said it was serving as a substitute for faith and patriotism.

“Your generation feels very strongly about climate change,” FBN’s Stuart Varney said. “The younger the person, the more they are to see it as an existential threat. Aren’t you going against your own generation?”

“Well, Stuart, I am bucking the trend because we have to speak the truth,” Ramaswamy replied. “What’s going on with young people in this country is we are hungry for a cause. We are starved for purpose and meaning at a time in our national history when faith and patriotism and hard work and family have disappeared. So we’re turning to new secular religions, cults, instead.”

“That’s what this climate change cult really is,” he continued. “It’s a belief system that substitutes for feelings like faith and patriotism. That’s why you’re seeing it amongst young people in particular. But if — the more we dilute that irrelevance with our own positive vision for American national identity, the less we’re going to obsess over these secular climate cults.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor