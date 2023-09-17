McCarthy: Trump Will Be 2024 GOP Nominee, DeSantis ‘Not at the Same Level’

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said on this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that President Donald Trump will be the 2024 Republican presidential nominee.

Anchor Maria Bartiromo said, “All of that, the policies that you mentioned of the Biden administration, is one reason that Donald Trump is leading in the polls right now. What’s your take on this, that as we see more indictments of Donald Trump, he seems to be gaining in terms of popularity with the public? Will he be the nominee? ”

McCarthy said, “I think he will be the nominee. President Trump is stronger today than he was in 2016 or 2020, and there’s a reason why. They saw the policies of what he was able to do with America, putting America first making our economy stronger. We didn’t have inflation. We didn’t have these battles around the world. We didn’t look weak around the world.”

Bartiromo said, “Well, it looks like Ron DeSantis is now trying to work with your colleagues who are pushing for a shutdown.”

McCarthy said, “Yeah, but I don’t think that would work anywhere. A shutdown would only give strength to the Democrats. It would give the power to Biden.”

He added, “President Trump is beating Biden right now in the polls. He’s stronger than he has ever been in this process. And, look, I served with Ron DeSantis. He’s not at the same level as President Trump by any shape or form. He would not is are gotten elected without President Trump’s endorsement.”

