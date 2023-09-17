Nancy Mace: ‘Everything Is on the Table’ When it Comes to McCarthy’s Speakership

Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that “everything is on the table” when it comes to backing a motion to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

Anchor Jonathan Karl asked, “So Matt Gaetz has come out saying that he’s going push to oust McCarthy, a motion to vacate. Could you see yourself under any circumstances supporting a motion to vacate?”

Mace said, “It hasn’t happened yet. I’m not going to comment on conjecture here. Either he is going to file it or not, put your money where your mouth is. I do hear that some votes might be up for grabs because people were made promises that have not been kept.”

Karl said, “Could you support it?”

Mace said, “We’ll see how it turns out, but I will tell you, I’m one of those members who were made certain promises. I’ve worked on women’s issues. I’ve worked on issues, you know, related to gun violence that I feel are very important. And you know, it’s fallen on deaf ears. And if I if I give a handshake to someone, I expect them to follow through.”

Karl said, “Wow, so you don’t rule out supporting that.”

Mace said, “Everything’s on the table at this point for me. I want to do the right thing for the American people.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN