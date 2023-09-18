White House: Haven’t Figured out Details of Freed Iranians Staying in U.S., But It’s Not a Concern Based on Their Charges

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby stated that the details of how two of the five Iranians who are being granted clemency under the prisoner swap with Iran haven’t been worked out yet, but “Based on the kinds of crimes they were charged with, I don’t think there’s any cause for the American people to be concerned about that.”

Co-host Kate Bolduan asked, “Of the Iranian nationals that are expected to be released, John, as part of this agreement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said today that two of them are expected to remain in the United States. How is that going to work?”

Kirby answered, “That’s correct. So, we’re — don’t have all the details nailed down in terms of how they will stay in the United States. That’s really — the Justice Department’s taking a look at that. One will go to a third country because of family issues, so won’t stay in the United States, and only two of the five that were part of the prisoner exchange will actually be making their way back to Iran.”

Bolduan then asked, “Should that concern anyone that they will be staying here?”

Kirby responded, “I think, again, we’re going to work this out with the Justice Department. Based on the kinds of crimes they were charged with, I don’t think there’s any cause for the American people to be concerned about that.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett