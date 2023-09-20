Newsom: ‘My God,’ the Best Anyone Can Do on Hunter ‘Is a Simple Gun Charge’ ‘on a Simple Form’

During an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) stated that while the media was slow to pick up the Hunter Biden story, “my God, the best they can do right now is a simple gun charge of a felony on a simple form” and that he has “absolute trust and faith in the system to advance the cause of justice.”

Newsom said, “I’m for accountability wherever you find it, absolutely. And by the way, was the media quick on that story? They were not. And you’ve been very pointed about that and you’re right about that. And we also as Democrats need to own that. But my God, the best they can do right now is a simple gun charge of a felony on a simple form?”

He added that we’ll see where the investigations on Hunter’s dealings go, “but at the end of the day, I have confidence in what the president has said. I have confidence in this president’s capacity to compartmentalize this, and as a human being, as a father — and I have absolute trust and faith in the system to advance the cause of justice.”

