Clyburn: GOP Wants to Impeach Biden for ‘Being a Father to His Son’

Representative James Clyburn (D-SC) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Republicans opened an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden because he was “being a father to his son.”

Anchor Kristen Welker said, “Let me ask you about the impeachment inquiry that is going to unfold this week on Capitol Hill. I know you and your Democrats have called this pure politics. But big picture, they’re trying to see if there’s any link between Hunter Biden and the president and his business dealings. Are you comfortable of a family member profiting off the last name in this town?”

Clyburn said, “You know, we all, to some extent, live so that our children can be proud of the name that we’ve given them. I have three daughters, and I want them to feel very comfortable being a Clyburn. I do know that that is very, very important for going forward, but that doesn’t mean they want them to do things that are unseemly to the name. I do want them to use the name to their benefit.”

Welker said, “Yet, President Biden, according to one witness testimony, was on the phone 20 times with Hunter Biden’s business associates and described as pleasantries, but is that appropriate?”

Clyburn said, “I think it’s appropriate to be a father to your son, and if your son is having a problem, and we all know the history of the problem that Hunter has with addiction, and he is being a father to his son. You don’t impeach a man for being a father to his children.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN