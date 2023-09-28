McCaffrey: Trump Loyalists Are a ‘Lawless Cult’ Similar to 1930s Nazi Germany

Retired four-star Army General Barry McCaffrey said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that MAGA loyalists were acting similar to “the 1930s in Nazi Germany.”

Monday on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump said the outgoing chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley had committed “an act so egregious that, in times gone by, the punishment would have been DEATH!”

McCaffrey said, “This is worth being extremely concerned about. During the follow on to Trump’s lost election, he actually made moves, which I had said at the time, to run a coup against the government of the United States. It was no question, in my mind.”

He continued, “Mark Milley, and the senior offices of the armed forces did swear an oath to the Constitution that they would not go along with this. I think what we are seeing is a parallel to the 1930s in Nazi Germany. I don’t say that’s the Republican Party. That’s 15 to 25 House members, a couple of senators and all those who are Trump MAGA loyalists. This is a cult. It’s a lawless cult, and it’s a major threat to the armed forces of the United States and our security.”

McCaffrey added, “It is shameful to talk about General Mark Milley, by the way he is not going to be intimidated. He’s a Princeton hockey player, he’s a tough guy, he had years in combat, his mom and dad fought in World War II. But it’s a shameful act on the part of those speaking in a manner to support authoritarian government. This is outrageous.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN