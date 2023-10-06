Kinzinger: ‘Christian Nationalist’ Jim Jordan Is Very Dangerous to this Country

CNN commentator Adam Kinzinger said Friday on CNN’s “The Lead” that Rep. Jim Jorden (R-OH) was a “Christian nationalist” who is very dangerous.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Do you share the opinion of Congresswoman Cheney and Cassidy Hutchinson that Jim Jordan is not committed to democracy and the Constitution?”

Kinzinger said, “I absolutely do. I mean, all you have to do is look at his record. Look at January 6. and everything leading up to that. Look you played the sound bite where he says how did 74 million people not be enough to win an election. So we’ll keep looking until we find something. That is not how the Constitution works.”

He continued, “The thing that you need to understand about Jim Jordan is he is a true believer, but he truly believes that the Democrats, or the left, is an enemy of America and he will do anything even extra constitutionally to defeat them. That is his genuine belief.”

He added, “I would put him in the camp of Christian nationalist where he believes that he is truly fighting the dark forces and the Constitution in some cases is an impediment. It is very dangerous for this country, very dangerous for the House.”

Kinzinger concluded, “I’ll just say this to my Republican colleagues, really dangerous to the future of the Republican Party especially if you are the party that still ascribes to Lincoln, Reagan, et cetera.”

