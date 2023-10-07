Acting Labor Sec’y Dodges on How Large EVs Help Save Planet

On Friday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “The Open,” acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su responded to a question on whether driving heavy SUVs that require electricity actually helps save the planet by stating that “we can probably have a conversation about personal choices relating to cars,” and that the more “we can invest in industries, in manufacturing, including in transportation, that transitions us to a place where we’re not continuing to pollute the planet,” the better.

During a discussion on electric vehicle subsidies, host Jonathan Ferro asked, “I think we’re conflating solving a climate crisis with driving really heavy SUVs that run on electricity. Are those two things part of the same story, because I don’t get it. If I’m driving an electrified F-150, am I really saving the planet?”

Su responded, “Well, so we can probably have a conversation about personal choices relating to cars, I do think as a policy matter, the more that we can invest in industries, in manufacturing, including in transportation, that transitions us to a place where we’re not continuing to pollute the planet, we have a method by which we can both bring down emissions, but also create good jobs. And the president has always said, that solving our climate crisis, when he looks at that, it’s also about creating good jobs and good union jobs in communities that need them the most. And we are really focused on making sure that that transition does not leave workers behind, and that what’s good for the climate can be good for workers as well.”

