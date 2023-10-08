Mace: ‘I Am Going to Be Supporting Jim Jordan for Speaker’

Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that she intends to support Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for Speaker following her vote last week to remove former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) from the position.

Mace said, “I will tell you today, I am going to be supporting Jim Jordan for speaker for a number of reasons. I think that his values, his work ethic, his ability to just run circles around everyone with regards to policy and pushing forward. We have been one of the least productive Congresses inside of thirty years, and he is going to be a workhorse for our country.”

She continued, “I’m really looking forward to rolling up our sleeves this week, no matter how this shakes out and working hard for the American people because we’ve got to stand up for the people. We’ve got to put the American people first and move this country forward and do it in a positive way. And I think he’s going to bring that to the table.”

Mace added, “We have to look forward and unite and come together regardless of what has happened in the past. We have to be forward-thinking and look to the future to bring the party together. Bring the people together and let the American people know that we care, and we’re going to work and fight hard for them.”

