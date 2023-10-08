Marjorie Taylor Greene: I Want to Know if Weapons Used Against Israel Came from Afghanistan or Ukraine

On this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) weighed in on the upcoming Speaker’s election in the House of Representatives.

Greene said she was not still “talking with” the candidates but suggested specific issues were important to her in the process. She included the possibility of Hamas having received weapons from U.S. stockpiles left behind in Afghanistan or supplied by the United States to Ukraine in its defense against Russia.

“Who are you supporting for speaker?” FNC host Maria Bartiromo asked.

“I’m talking with the people that are running for speaker,” Greene replied. “The issues are important to me. I have a bill that would stop transgender surgeries on children. And that bill has been sitting in the Judiciary Committee for quite some time now. And I would like to see it marked up and taken to the floor for a vote. So that’s an issue I’m pushing.”

“I’m also continuing to push to stop funding the war in Ukraine and push those countries to peace,” she continued. “And now, with what’s happening in Israel, we’re looking at a whole different situation. I want to track the serial numbers of the weapons that Hamas is using against Israel. And I want to know if they came from Afghanistan or if they came from weapons that we provided to Ukraine. So these are answers that I want from whoever’s running for speaker.”

