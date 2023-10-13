Israel U.N. Ambassador Erdan: Hamas ‘Exactly Like the Nazis’

Israeli ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan said Friday on CNN’s “The Lead” that Hamas, which carried out several terrorist attacks on Israel last week, was “exactly like the Nazis.”

Erdan said, “We said that we will use every means at our disposal to eradicate Hamas’ terrorist capabilities and we meant it.”

He continued, “We just lost 1,300 Israelis who were slaughtered and butchered and massacred. And like any other normal country, we have to ensure that such atrocities will not happen again. I really feel sorry for many people in Gaza, like I am sure that in Germany, Nazi Germany, there were also Germans who were not involved. It’s not about retaliation, it’s not about revenge. We don’t want to punish them. We just need to obliterate Hamas’ terror capabilities and sadly, there’s no other way to do it.”

He added, “We will try again to protect the civilians and try to mitigate the loss of life. That’s why we ask for the evacuation of the civilian population. We’re not going to harm anyone who is not involved in terror activities. But sadly, that is the situation in Gaza. It’s a threat against our future. Right now some people will tell you it’s an existential threat because their long-term goal is to attack us from different, multiple fronts, as we start to see on our northern border coming from Hezbollah.”

Erdan concluded, “I think that the civilized world should understand that we are fighting not only for Israel, we are fighting against a jihadist genocidal terrorist organization exactly like ISIS and exactly like the Nazis.”

