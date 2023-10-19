DeSantis: If Trump Kept Promise to Build Wall, Biden Couldn’t Have Done as Much Damage

During an interview with NewsNation aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Hill,” 2024 Republican presidential candidate former Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) argued that if his rival Republican candidate former President Donald Trump had followed his promise to build a wall on the border, “it would have been much more difficult for Biden to get away with” the damage he’s done on the border.

DeSantis said, “I do think, when he’s saying things, like, in Iowa, the other day, that, well, he couldn’t follow his campaign promise to have Mexico build the border — pay for the border wall, because there was, no legal mechanism he could have used to have Mexico pay, so he’s rationalizing that failure. The problem is, that was his main campaign promise. I was at the rallies. It was fun. Everyone was cheering that. And the second thing is there actually was a way he could have done that. He could have imposed fees — and I will do this as president — you could have imposed fees on the remittances that people send to foreign countries, Mexico included. That would have raised billions of dollars.”

He added, “I think it’s important, because that was his core campaign promise. You look at what Biden’s done with that border. If he had followed through and built the wall, it would have been much more difficult for Biden to get away with what’s happened.”

