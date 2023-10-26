Brady President: I Don’t Know Many of the Facts, But Maine Should Have Stricter Gun Laws

On Wednesday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Brady United President Kris Brown stated that while “we don’t know a lot of the facts,” about the shooting in Maine, she’s frustrated “as someone who leads an organization focused on gun violence prevention and looking at the things that Maine could’ve passed into law.”

Brown stated that she feels “extreme upset agony thinking about the individuals who were going about their day who are no longer with us, individuals who have been shot and are fighting for their lives, and a whole community who will be absolutely devastated by this and are living through the nightmare of having this individual at large in a situation where most of the town and surrounding towns are in complete lockdown, like you would be in a combat situation. And one, frankly, of complete frustration, as someone who leads an organization focused on gun violence prevention and looking at the things that Maine could’ve passed into law. And we don’t know a lot of the facts, I want to be clear about that, but just from what we have heard and what has been asserted, some of these things that Maine does not have could’ve made a difference here, and it’s deeply frustrating as someone who pushes for these kinds of laws, that they weren’t in place that could’ve made a difference. That’s agony for someone like me and so many survivors across this country, who joined Brady in trying to save lives.”

Host Lynda Kinkade then asked Brown what laws she thinks could have prevented the shooting.

Brown answered that we don’t have all of the facts, but “if, in fact, it was an assault-style weapon, an assault weapons ban absolutely could make a difference. … Expanding the Brady background check system could have an impact, an actual extreme risk protection law or red flag law.”

