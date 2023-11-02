U.S. Amb. to Ukraine: It’s in Our Interest to Push Russia to ’91 Borders, Dodges on if Aid Request Will Do That

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink stated that pushing Russia back to its 1991 borders is in America’s strategic interests and is “an existential question for Ukraine,” but dodged on if the money President Joe Biden is asking for for Ukraine will be enough to achieve that goal.

Co-host Dana Perino asked, “Is what the President’s asking for for Ukraine, is that enough to help Ukraine finish the job, meaning pushing back Putin’s troops permanently?”

Brink responded, “Dana, thanks so much for having me. I would just say that I completely agree with the President, our administration and I’m on the ground watching what’s happening and supporting Ukraine together with my team. Helping Ukraine push Russia out and push Russia back to the 1991 borders is an existential question for Ukraine, but it’s in [the] U.S.’s strategic interest that we help them do that. And we are there on the ground fighting with Ukraine to help support this effort, but without boots on the ground. We are doing it through provision of military assistance, that’s security assistance, not money, but actually arms and weapons to help the Ukrainians fight.”

