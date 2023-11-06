Christie: Trump ‘Knows that He’s Committed Fraud,’ He Will Pay a Big Number in NYC Case

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ), a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said Monday on CNN’s “Inside Politics” that he believed former President Donald Trump would end up paying a “big number” in the New York civil fraud trial.

Christie said, “He knows that he’s committed fraud, he knows that this is over, and this is just about playing to the grandstand. He knows that he’s going to have very little impact upon the damages in this case, no matter what he says, because he knows at the core he did exactly what they’re accusing him of doing, which was to inflate his net worth in an attempt to be able to borrow more money and get more favorable terms from the bankers and financiers that he was working with.”

He added, “I suspect the biggest thing that’s going to hurt him is he’s going to wind up paying a big number in this case, and we’ll see if he has the money to be able to do that, the cash to be able to do it. Secondly, he is getting ready to go to trial on March 4th in Washington, D.C. on a criminal trial where he won’t be able to come in and out of the courtroom like he is now. He has to be there every minute of every day that the court is in session. He’s going to see Mark Meadows 20 feet from him testifying that the former Freedom Caucus guy in the House, his former chief of staff, is going to say he lied on election night, he committed crimes to try to stop the election results from being validated and confirmed.”

