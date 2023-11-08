McAuliffe: Trump’s ‘Elevator Is Not Going to the Top Floor Anymore’

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D-VA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that he believed former President Donald Trump is not as sharp as he used to be.

McAuliffe said, “Next year will be Joe Biden most likely against Donald Trump. The abortion issue is still going to be out there. States are passing these pass six-week bans. Women don’t even know if they are pregnant. People have had it. Joe Biden has been out front protecting women’s rights. We are in this chaos on abortion because of Donald Trump, because of his Supreme Court.”

Anchor Andrea Mitchell said, “Do you think he can get out from under that? Can he switch his position, wouldn’t be the first time. Can he switch his position and the Evangelicals will say, it’s okay because it’s Donald Trump. He will get away with it.”

McAuliffe said, “No. Listen, Trump can’t change his position on that issue.”

Mitchell said, “But he did before.”

McAuliffe said, “But it’s broader than this. Joe Biden will, next year will talk about the economy. He is fighting two big international incidents, Ukraine, Israel.”

Mitchell asked. “What about his age?”

McAuliffe said, “Have you watched Trump the last four months? That elevator is not going to the top floor anymore.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN