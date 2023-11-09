MSNBC’s Belcher: GOP Tough Talk ‘Camouflage for Hate’ of Brown People

MSNBC political analyst Cornell Belcher said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that he believes Republican politicians talking tough on war, the border and crime is “camouflage for hate” of brown people.

Belcher said, “This idea of being tough on crime or being tough on immigration, being tough on terrorism. There’s a fine line between being tough and camouflage for hate. I think they cross that line at the debate when you look at the language about shooting people dead and bombing and wiping people off. That’s not about being tough on terrorism. That is crossing the line and becomes a camouflage for hate.”

He continued, “I hate to say it, but you know American history very well. There is a landing space for hate in this country, and hate does mobilize people in this country. We have seen it time and again. As a matter of fact, it’s the whole predicate of Donald Trump’s presidency is that hate.”

Belcher added, “What I saw on display there is crossing the line. It is not about being tough. It is about hate, camouflage that’s being tough, and it’s hate against, surprise, surprise, a bunch of brown people. So I’m not surprised by that at all.”

