Dershowitz: We Say Criminals Who Use Human Shields Commit Murder, the Same Is True for Hamas

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz said that Hamas has a strategy of using civilians as shields and getting people to blame Israel for civilian casualties and Hamas is actually to blame in the same way a criminal who used a hostage as a human shield would be guilty of murder if their hostage was killed by police who were attempting to shoot the suspect.

Dershowitz said, “Hamas has a plan. The plan has been going on for 20 years. You kill a lot of Israelis, you know Israel has to retaliate and try to get at the commanders and the rockets, you put your rockets and commanders among civilians, Israel then retaliates, some civilians die, then the Palestinians cynically parade the dead children in front of TV cameras, the world is furious at Israel because people look at pictures and they don’t say to themselves, oh, my God, the reason these children are dead is because they were used as human shields. They don’t think rationally. If I take you as a human shield if I’m robbing a bank, and the police try to shoot me, but instead kill you, I’m the one who’s guilty of murder, not the policeman who shot you. The same thing is true with Hamas. They are guilty — at least partially guilty — for a lot of these deaths of civilians.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett