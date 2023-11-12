Jake Sullivan: Nine Americans Still Missing After Hamas Terror Attack

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that nine Americans were still missing after the October 7 Hamas terror attack in Israel.

Sullivan said, “I have to be careful about what I say publicly on this because it is, of course, a delicate and sensitive negotiation. But the answer to your question is, yes, there are ongoing negotiations involving the Israelis, the Qataris. And we, the United States, are actively engaged in this as well because we want to make sure that we bring home those Americans who have been taken hostage, as well as all of the other hostages.”

He added, “So, that continues. There are efforts to try to secure a deal that would involve their release of hostages. And the president’s not going to rest until we achieve that deal so that every single one of those hostages can come home safely.”

Anchor Jon Karl asked, “And what are the numbers as you understand it? I’ve heard the Israelis say that there are 239. Is that accurate? How many of them are Americans?”

Sullivan said, “We do not know the precise number of hostages. We know the number of missing, and that’s the number the Israelis have given. But we don’t know how many of those are still alive. As far as the Americans are concerned, there are nine missing American citizens, as well as a missing legal permanent representative, a green card holder. And so that’s the number that we are working with.”

He added, “That’s the number that we are trying to ensure the safe return of. And we have been engaging with the families. In fact, I will personally be seeing family members of the American hostages this coming week.”

