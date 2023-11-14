Behar: Support for Trump Is ‘About Racism and Taxes,’ Retaining Power

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that she believed the support for former president Donald Trump is all about racism, taxes and retaining power.

Behar said, “He threatened on a Veterans Day speech this past weekend, Trump threatened to, ‘Root out the radical left thugs that live like vermin with in the confines of our country.’ That is when you start talking about people as vermin. That means that you have dehumanized them and the next step is extermination. That is extermination talk.”

She continued, “I mean, I’m not going to invoke, but this is what the Biden’s campaign said, ‘On a weekend when most Americans were honoring our nation’s heroes Donald Trump parroted the autocratic language of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.’ Okay it is not, what’s the word I’m looking for, hyperbole to say that he is on the same track as all fascist dictators.”

Behar added, “Why do people still vote for him? I question myself. Every day I ask myself the question. It’s about racism and taxes. And the Republican Congress it’s about retaining power and being in their jobs. That’s all they are about. I think what you’re saying and we must we must do something about it now.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN