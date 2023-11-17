Dem Rep. Krishnamoorthi: I Wanted to Hear More from Biden on Human Rights, Reducing CCP Economic Aggression

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” House Select Committee on the CCP Ranking Member Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) said that he’s happy to see the U.S. reached an agreement with China on military-to-military communications and fentanyl precursors during the meeting between President Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, but he “wanted to hear a little more about the CCP, the Chinese Communist Party taking steps to lower its economic aggression,” and to hear more about the CCP’s human rights abuses.

Krishnamoorthi stated, “I’m glad that they made agreements with regard to establishing military-to-military communications channels. I’m glad that they had an agreement with regard to reducing fentanyl chemicals entering Mexico and then ultimately ending up in the United States. I’m also glad about the pandering, if you will, and the pandas coming back to the U.S. I love that. But I think what I wanted to hear a little more — and perhaps it was discussed — was the issue of the CCP’s crackdown on human rights, especially the Uyghur genocide, as well as repression of Tibetans and Hong Kongers and others. And I also wanted to hear a little more about the CCP, the Chinese Communist Party taking steps to lower its economic aggression, including the incessant cyberhacking and theft of intellectual property, among other things.”

Later, he added that we’ll have to see if China actually lives up to its words on the fentanyl deal.

