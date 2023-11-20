McCaskill: Trump Is So ‘Mentally Deranged’ It’s Freaky Anyone Would Vote for Him

MSNBC contributor Claire McCaskill said Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that she was freaked out people would vote for former President Donald Trump because she believed he was “mentally deranged.”

McCaskill said, “There is absolutely a need to do more and do better and cover the ground more thoroughly in black and brown voters’ houses all over this country. They know what’s at stake. Even the young voters, they know what’s at stake. They know about Dobbs. They know about our military style weapons that are slaughtering children sitting in classrooms. They know that they’re banning books and trying to look down their nose at Americans who are gay and married in this country. They’re not going to stand for that. They know that the Republican Party thinks climate change is a hoax.”

She added, “It’s just a matter of making sure that the campaign prioritizes the communication of those communities. I think they’ve got that. I think what’s hard about it, though, I think we have to admit, we see Donald Trump is so completely unacceptable, a mentally deranged, narcissistic, dangerous, horrible, man that only knows selfishness. The idea that anybody would be voting for him, freaks all of us out. So the fact that there are this many that are saying it out loud to somebody, even though it is anonymously, is enough to just make your stomach hurt.”

