Bruner: Hochul Is Proposing a Boon to Massive and Growing Censorship Industry

During an interview with One America News’ “In Focus,” Controligarchs: Exposing the Billionaire Class, their Secret Deals, and the Globalist Plot to Dominate Your Life author and Director of Research at Peter Schweizer’s Government Accountability Institute Seamus Bruner argued that not only is New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s announced plan to have schools teach how to spot conspiracy theories is a terrible and dangerous idea, but it’s also a huge profit-maker for power “organizations and corporations, like those owned by the big tech companies.” And “the censorship industry” is already “booming. It’s an $11 billion industry and growing.”

Bruner said, “Hochul — clearly, it’s Orwellian. Clearly, it’s being done under the banner of providing homeland security, that’s how they always — that’s the tactic they always use to put in systems like this. But it’s also enriching for organizations and corporations, like those owned by the big tech companies. The censorship industry is booming. It’s an $11 billion industry and growing. So, the pandemic showed, with the disinformation and the fact-checking and the censorship that came with all of that, how much power that these corporations can get from it and how much control we’re losing over our ability to share the truth.”

