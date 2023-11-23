Hagerty: Biden Must Reverse Course on Iran Sanctions, Delisting Houthis or We’re Saying They Can Take Any Ship

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) called on the Biden administration to reverse its decision to remove the Houthis from the foreign terrorist organization list and to start putting every sanction we have on Iran into effect or else, we’ll send a message to the Houthis that they can take over any ship they want.

Hagerty said, “Our military deterrence capability is strong, the problem is that our diplomatic messages are completely undercutting it. We’re appeasing Iran. Just last week, the Biden administration released another $10 billion to Iran. They’re the greatest state sponsor of terror. You think about it, when they came into office, the Biden administration removed the Houthis from the foreign terrorist organization list. The Houthis turned right around and attacked Saudi Arabia. Now, they’re launching missiles from Yemen into Israel. You think about it, they just took over a Japanese ship in the Red Sea, and they have 25 of the Japanese sailors as hostages.”

Guest host David Asman then said, “So, these, essentially, are rogue pirates now under Iranian control, they could take over any ship they want unless we respond.”

Hagerty responded, “Absolutely, but instead, the Biden administration takes them off the terrorist watch list. We should put them right back on. And Dave, we’ve got to start snapping back and enforcing every sanction that we have in place.”

