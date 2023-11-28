Dem Rep. Balint: I ‘Welcome’ Biden Apologizing for Not Believing Hamas, He Wants to Show He Stands with Innocents

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” Rep. Becca Balint (D-VT) reacted to President Joe Biden reportedly apologizing for doubting the civilian casualty figures put forward by the Hamas-controlled Gaza Ministry of Health by stating that Biden “wants to be able to convey, clearly, that he stands with innocent Palestinian civilians and Israelis.” And “I welcome his apology and his commitment to doing better. And I think that’s something that we, as Americans, all need to do, is to hold this complexity and be able to say this suffering cannot continue.”

Balint stated, “I think the President, like so many Americans, wants to be able to convey, clearly, that he stands with innocent Palestinian civilians and Israelis. And it is so clear to me that this is a man who can admit when he hasn’t quite hit the mark, and so, I applaud that he is always trying to be better and to be really clear with Muslim Americans across the country, and, most particularly, Palestinian Americans, that the death toll in Gaza is absolutely devastating, that the suffering cannot continue. And so, I welcome his apology and his commitment to doing better. And I think that’s something that we, as Americans, all need to do, is to hold this complexity and be able to say this suffering cannot continue.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett