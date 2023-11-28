Dem Sen. Warner: Israel Should Have ‘Constraints’ and Should Release Some Money to Palestinian Authority

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) stated that Israel should have “some constraints” if fighting Hamas resumes and they should “release some of the funds that go to the Palestinian Authority.”

Warner said, “I do think we need our Israeli partners — and they are our partners — to go it, when the — if the violence starts again — and I hope that we can keep this pause going as long as possible to get as many of these hostages out as possible, that there are some constraints, because Israel has been losing the hearts and minds of people, not only in the region, but around the world. One of the things that I would strongly urge our Israeli partners is to release some of the funds that go to the Palestinian Authority. I have been worried, even in advance of October 7, that you could have the Palestinian Security Services simply all quit on the West Bank and you would have chaos at an unprecedented level and a second front start [in] this war. And the fact that none of those funds and none of these people have been paid since October 7 is a real challenge. That would be a sign of good faith, I think, from Israel.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett