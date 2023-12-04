Gingrich: Voting Against Biden Impeachment Will ‘Guarantee’ Primary Challenge for GOP Moderates

Former House speaker and Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich said Monday on Fox News Channel’s “FOX & Friends” that moderate Republicans will likely face primary challenges if they vote against a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

When asked for his reaction to Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-LA) saying he has the necessary votes, Gingrich said, “If you’re a Democrat, you have to ask yourself, do you want to vote against learning what happened with Chinese money, Russian money, Kazakhstan money, Romanian money, Ukraine money. And do you really want to go home saying yes I defending Joe Biden’s right to be a crook?”

He continued, “If you’re a Republican, do you really want to guarantee a primary opponent by voting against looking into Biden? This doesn’t impeach him. This simply gives Congress additional power to force the White House to reveal document and force people to come testify.”

Gingrich added, “Frankly given the amount we learned about money that came from dictatorship and degree to which the Biden family is corrupt, I think the American people deserve to know whether their commander-in-chief is in fact debt to the Chinese dictator, Russian dictator, etcetera.”

He concluded, “It’s really pretty is shocking and probably biggest presidential scandal in American history.”

