Comer: Hunter Biden Tax Evasion Charge ‘Tip of the Iceberg’; Says Money Laundering, FARA Violations Questions Loom

Friday, on FNC’s “Hannity,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, reacted to the charges brought against Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, earlier in the week.

Comer argued there was much more to Hunter Biden’s legal woes than tax evasion, including alleged money laundering and potential violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

“I mean, I’m not surprised,” he said. “Look, this is one of many crimes that Hunter Biden has committed. We believe that if you’re going the tax evasion route, not only did he evade taxes on the obvious income that that Weiss is charged him with, but also the loans and that’s something that Jason Smith and the ways and means committee are looking into as well. We believe that if you look at the loans that Jim Biden and Hunter Biden had, there’s over $13 million in loans and no trace of principal payments much less interest payments.”

“So at what point does a loan become income?” Comer continued. “We believe there’s significantly more tax liability than what he has. We also know that there’s money laundering, we get that from all the suspicious activity reports. Most of the 170 suspicious activity reports at Treasury implied that the Bidens were money laundering and from what we can look at with their bank statements now and the research we’ve done, I can confirm it sure looks like money laundering to me.”

“You also have the obvious violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, and who was he lobbying for?” he added. “He was lobbying for China, Russia and some of the worst countries on the world. But also, he was lobbying his father, so that makes Joe Biden liable in Foreign Agent Registration Act liability. So we’ve got a lot of concerns here. This is the tip of the iceberg. I’m not surprised it happened before this week, but this case is far from being over.”

