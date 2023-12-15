CNN’s Tapper: Giuliani Engaged in the ‘Worst Kind of Racist Sleaze Imaginable’

CNN anchor Jake Tapper said Friday on his show “The Lead” that former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani engaged in “in the worst kind of racist sleaze imaginable” when accusing two election workers in Georgia of moving “dope.”

Tapper said, “To remind folks, I want to play what Rudy Giuliani said, just a piece of what he said about Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman, remember, they’re mother and daughter, way back in 2020, to the Georgia State House, some of the defamatory comments he said. Remember, they’re behavior, their conduct, Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman has been vouched for not only by Gabe Sterling but Brad Raffensperger, two Republican election officials in Georgia, but also Donald Trump’s own Justice Department investigated the allegations being made and found no absolutely no malfeasance and told that to Donald Trump. So I want to play some of what he said back in 2020 and after that, some of what he said earlier this week, standing by the same lies. Take a look .”

In 2020, on live stream to the Georgia State House, Giuliani said, “How can they say there’s no fraud? Look at that woman. Look at them taking the ballots out. Look at them scurrying around with the ballots, nobody in the room, hiding around. They look like they’re passing out dope, not just ballots.”

Last week at a press conference, Giuliani said, “Everything I said about is that is true.”

A reporter asked, “Do you regret what you did?”

Giuliani said, “Of course, I don’t regret it. I told the truth. They were engaged in changing votes.”

The reporter said, “There’s no proof of that.”

Giuliani said, “You’re damned right there is. Stay tuned.”

Tapper said, “We’ve been staying tuned since November 2020. There’s no proof of any of this. All of this is lies. Jury after jury, election board after election board has said that. I have to say saying the two African-American women are sharing dope is, I wouldn’t even call it a dog whistle. It’s a bullhorn from Rudy Giuliani. It’s basically engaging in the worst kind of racist sleaze imaginable, but beyond that, how on earth can he go before the cameras three years later and still be standing by this insanity?”

