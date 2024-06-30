Warnock: Biden Should ‘Absolutely Not’ Step Aside

Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) said on Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that President Joe Biden should “absolutely not” drop out of the presidential race.

Host Kristen Welker asked, “Your hometown paper The Atlanta Journal Constitution has joined the list of newspapers calling for him to drop out. Do you think President Biden should drop out much this race, senator?”

Warnock said, “Oh, absolutely not. You know they say if it’s Sunday morning it’s “Meet the Press.” I’ll tell you the pastor for me it’s church time and I can tell you that there have been more than a few Sundays when I wish I had preached a better sermon. But after the sermon was over, it was my job to embody the message, to show up for the people that I serve and that’s what Joe Biden has been doing his entire life, his entire life of public service, and over the last four years, he’s been showing up for the American people.”

He continued, “The question this morning is not, ‘what is Joe Biden going to do?’ The question is, who has Donald Trump ever showed up for other than himself and people like himself? I’m with Joe Biden, and it’s our assignment to make sure that he gets over the finish line come November, not for his sake, but for the country’s sake.”

Warnock added, “If you listen to Donald Trump, you have to come away with the conclusion that he thinks he’s better than America. The opposite is true. America is better, a whole lot better, than Donald Trump.”

