Caitlin Clark: ‘No One Gives Me Advice During Games’

Caitlin Clark is very open to receiving advice from her veteran teammates. The problem is that no one is offering any advice.

After Clark and the Fever lost their second game in a row to Seattle on Thursday night, 89-77, Clark was asked what the best advice she had received from teammates was.

Her answer was blunt.

“Nobody gives me advice in games,” Clark said. “I wish.”

This could construed as a negative thing. After all, what rookie wouldn’t want advice from a veteran? However, when you look at the playing ability of some of her veteran teammates…

Nah Caitlin Clark gotta be fuming 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XSNEPhBRtF — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) June 23, 2024

“Caitlin Clark leads the WNBA in turnovers!” The turnovers: pic.twitter.com/02KNza2iTz — Hub (@KenHeLive) June 23, 2024

Maybe her teammates shouldn’t tell her anything.

Then, weirdly, Clark was asked about her legacy despite not having played a full season.

“Holy smokes. I don’t know, I mean, I’m 19 games in,” Clark said. “I think just continue to learn and continue to have fun playing this game,” she added. “Obviously we’re a really young group, so continue to build day to day…. Take it game by game and help this organization get back to the playoffs is our main goal this year.”

The Fever will need to stop their losing ways if they intend to make the playoffs. At 7-12, Indiana sits one spot outside the 8-team playoff field. The Fever can take a step towards that goal by beating the Mercury on Sunday afternoon.