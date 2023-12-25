Michael Cohen: MAGA Supporters Are ‘Knee Deep into this Dumpster Cult of Donald’

Michael Cohen, a former personal attorney for Donald Trump, said Saturday on CNN’s “Newsroom” that MAGA supporters were “knee deep into this dumpster cult” of Donald Trump.

Discussing reports of a phone call with Trump and Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel attempting to get Michigan election officials to not certify the 2020 presidential election results, host Jim Acosta said, “It sounds like that Georgia phone call. What do you back of this, what happened in Michigan? It sound like another part of this pressure campaign that Donald Trump was waging across the country.”

Cohen said, “Well, it sounds exactly like the conversation that Donald had with Brad Raffensperger to apply pressure to obtain what he wants, and that was to be able to retain power. You know, I’ve been saying for so long now that there was a vote that Vladimir Putin once made that Donald thought was genius. And the quote is, ‘It doesn’t matter who you vote for, all that matters is who’s counting the vote.’ That’s what Donald Trump was trying to effectuate here. ”

He added, “When that recording comes out just like all the recordings that have come out that have Donald’s voice on it, none of them are good for him. Every single one shows exactly what it is that Donald wanted to be accomplished. The problem, though, is that there’s still this group of Americans, these MAGA supporters, that it doesn’t matter what they hear, it doesn’t matter what they see. They’re still so knee deep into this dumpster cult of Donald that they refuse to extricate themselves.”

