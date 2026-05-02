Doug Jones: People Will Vote in ‘Record Numbers’ to Rebuff SCOTUS

Friday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” longshot Alabama gubernatorial hopeful former Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) predicted voters would come out in “record numbers” to rebuff “a Supreme Court that continues to take away rights.”

Host Jen Psaki said, “We’ve talked a bit on the show about how in Florida, even the Republicans are worried that the redistricting there could backfire. In Texas we’re seeing they may not win all the seats they’ve redrawn to be Republican seats. Explain to people how you think it could backfire from the voters you’ve been talking to this week. How are people feeling about it?”

Jones said, “Very simple, it can backfire because people will get out to vote. The people are concerned right now, Alabama is in the lower tier of voting participation in statewide races. By that I mean our our constitutional officer elections, which are midterm elections, we’ve never voted in the modern era, more than 50%. I think people are energized now. And when people get out to vote, they vote for change. They’re going to do that, I think, this year. And that’s how folks do that. We’re not going to win like every county in the state of Alabama. But there are right now so many people that are looking because of the affordability issues, because of high gas prices, because of, electricity prices. And now they are seeing a Supreme Court that continues to take away rights, whether it’s women’s rights now voting rights, and that being applauded by the people in charge of this state government. They’re essentially saying, we don’t really care about you, the people of of Alabama, if you don’t agree with us, if you don’t wear your red hat and, and adhere to the MAGA rule, we just don’t care about you. That’s what they’re saying here. And I think people are getting tired of that. And they’re going to come out in record numbers. We have a lot of folks that are registered to vote that don’t get out there, and I guarantee you they’re gearing it up now.”

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