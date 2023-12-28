CNN’s Bash: Biden’s Approval Ratings on Jobs, Climate Change, Inflation, Immigration ‘Not Good’

CNN anchor Dana Bash said Thursday on “Inside Politics” that President Joe Biden’s approval ratings on infrastructure, jobs, climate change, inflation, immigration were “not good.”

Bash said, “Let’s put in context the politics of this for President Biden and how important it is—just one example from a Monmouth approval rating poll question. You look at the issues and how he fairs, infrastructure, jobs, climate change, inflation, immigration. He is now 26%. That is not good.”

CNN political analyst Seung Min Kim said, “It’s not good at all. And I think that part of the trip yesterday to Mexico by senior Biden administration officials was obviously to have these diplomatic conversations but also to make the broader administration’s point that this is a regional issue that requires regional cooperation and sort of trying to blunt the criticism from Republicans that you’re hearing over and over saying that these were Biden’s border policy that’s causing these numbers at the border. But that certainly doesn’t change the fact that he’s under considerable political pressure over immigration and that his administration is probably preparing to make some significant compromises on immigration next month.”

Bash said, “Pressure because of the situation at the border, pressure because Republicans are trying as much as they can to blame Biden and his policies.”

