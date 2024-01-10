Tuberville: The Same Austin Who Went ‘AWOL’ Lectured Me About Hurting Military Readiness

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) responded to the hospitalization of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin that the White House was not informed of by pointing out that Secretary Austin himself accused Tuberville of endangering military readiness by blocking group votes on military promotions before Austin went “AWOL” by undergoing surgery and being hospitalized without informing President Joe Biden.

Tuberville said, “It’s outrageous that the head of the largest military in history has been hospitalized for a week and he didn’t tell anybody. You know what that tells me? There’s no respect for Joe Biden being the President of the United States. Somebody was told, I promise you that, but they didn’t tell Biden because he’s the Rodney Dangerfield of being President, no respect. This puts us in danger. Thank God our enemies didn’t take advantage of it. These people just spent months lecturing me about acting officials, these promotions I’ve been holding for abortion. They’ve been telling me Sen. Tuberville’s holding back on military readiness, and we have an AWOL Secretary of Defense that doesn’t tell anybody. … At the end of the day, this is Joe Biden’s responsibility. He should have been fired.”

