Manchin: ‘I Love My Country Too Much to Vote for Donald Trump’

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that he would never vote for former President Donald Trump.

Manchin said, “Let me let me make very clear, I love my country too much to vote for Donald Trump. I love my country too much and I think would be very detrimental to my country. UI want to make sure people have a choice.”

He added, “I think we’ll find out, you’ll just have to find out what’s going on. If there’s a movement if there’s a movement for third party, I think is what you’re asking about. Can that movement, make a difference? I’m not going to be a spoiler never have been and never will be. But people want options, or they want change. So you got to see what comes and by then I think things will hopefully sort itself out.”

Anchor Margaret Brennan said, “So you are not closing the door on running yourself?”

Manchin said, “I’m gonna do everything I can to save my country and I’ll do whatever it takes. I’ll help whoever and I’ll support whoever that I think can best help this country. Come back to this common sense, sensible middle, which is center left center, right, working together with a majority. You can’t govern from extremes.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN