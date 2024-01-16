Navarro: DeSantis Keeping ‘100% of the Promises’ Scared Big Donors to Haley

CNN political commentator Ana Navarro said Tuesday on “CNN This Morning” that Republican presidential hopeful Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) scared corporate donors into moving their support to former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) by keeping “100% of the promises” he made on passing legislation in Florida.

Navarro said, “Donald Trump subsists on small donors. People that he fools and dupes into thinking that, you know, he’s this martyr and this Christ-like figure taking all this for them, and they keep giving him their hard earned money. DeSantis was really based on those corporate donors. The first day of his campaign when he launched his campaign he gathered a bunch of very wealthy people, corporate donors, lobbyists in a room at the Four Seasons Hotel in Miami, Florida, to dial up other rich people for money and for donations for him. A lot of those folks have moved now to Haley, and I think that’s where they’re going to stay, eking out a two-point second place in Iowa is not going to bring him back.”

She added, “It’s very hard to keep corporate donors when your campaign is based on attacking Disney, the largest business in your state. I think a lot of folks who were giving him money from the business community looked at this and said, ‘Wait, wait, wait, wait, we don’t want this going on nationally what he’s doing in Florida, banning books, going after the largest employer in the state, going after drag queens, going after the college boards, eliminating DEI. We don’t want this nationally.’ So I think he just, he did too much, when he said, he kept 100% of the promises. That legislature, which allowed him to do that probably did him very favors.”

