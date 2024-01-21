Trump: Calling Nikki Haley ‘Nimbra’ Is Just a Fun ‘Takeoff’ on Her Name

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday defended calling his rival for the nomination former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) “Nimbra” in an interview with Fox News.

Anchor Bret Baier said, “She says that you’re using a nickname based on her given name, Nimirata. You called her Nimbra in the post the other day. Why do you do that?”

Trump said, “I do that with a lot of people like Asa Hutchinson,. I mean, he was polling at zero for about one year and I called him — rather than Asa — I called him Ada Hutchinson. And it just felt good to me. And with her, it’s just something that came. It’s a little bit of a takeoff on her name. You know, her name, wherever she may come from.”

He added, “I do a lot of names for people — like Pocahontas. She said, ‘my mother said I look like an Indian.’ So I started calling her Pocahontas. Some people say I’m very good at that. But I can’t get into too many because many of those people that I named like that are Republicans, and we don’t want to bring that up. But it’s a takeoff. I have fun with it. And sometimes, to tell you the truth, it’s a very effective tool.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN