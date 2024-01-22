Chris Sununu: ‘No Energy’ Trump Can Barely Read a Teleprompter

Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH) said Monday on CNN’s “The Lead” that former President Donald Trump has “no energy” and could “barely read a teleprompter.”

Sununu said, “Anyone who says this is a must-win for Nikki Haley, I heard someone mentioning that saying they overpaid for that political science degree. Only three goals here. One was to get second place. Two was to make sure we have only two candidates in the race. She’s wiped 12 candidates off. And then three she wants to build on that out of Iowa. She had 20%. She will more than double or exceed that here. The last point is they’re polls. Last time I checked they’re always wrong. You never know. The same poll on the day I got elected said I would lose by 11 and we won by a couple percent.”

He continued, “So you know, it’s all about the voter turnout. It’s all about the enthusiasm, where’s the energy. Not just what people say on a phone or how they you know, respond to an online text or something. It’s really about the energy of that campaign. Trump has no energy — the guy can barely read a teleprompter right now. All the wind is behind the Nikki’s sails. So I just think the sky’s the limit.”

Sununu added, “Nikki Haley doesn’t want establishment endorsements. She doesn’t want any of them. She really doesn’t. Look, Trump has gone from the disrupter to this establishment guy. He’s never held the Senate accountable. Nikki Haley wants term limits. She says none of them should get paid unless they actually do their job.”

