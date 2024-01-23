Pelosi: If Trump Elected There Will Be a National Ban on Access to an Abortion

Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s New Hampshire primary coverage that if former President Donald Trump is elected in 2024 there would be “a national ban on access to abortion.”

Co-host Alex Wagner said, “In addition to abortion and the ACA, it seems one of the issues that’s very much front of mind with Republican voters tonight, and those who may not be fans of Trump. It’s whether or not he’s going to be convicted, I will point you to some of the exit polling we have tonight. 47% of Republican New Hampshire primary voters say they will not consider Donald Trump fit to be president if he were convicted of a crime.”

Pelosi said, “Well, let me say that no one in our country is above the law. And that certainly applies to someone who wants to be president of the United States. And many of their transgressions that the president has engaged in our about his integrity, but it’s also about our security. People, his base, it doesn’t seem to care about some of that in those states in any event. But the fact is they have to know what it means in their lives, that they’re no longer going to have affordable care, that there will be a national ban on access to an abortion. So, the elections are about freedom, democracy, yes, at large but it’s also about your personal freedom and your lives.”

