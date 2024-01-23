Van Jones: There Are Jobs in the Black Community, But ‘They’re Crappy’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning” CNN Political Commentator and former Obama Adviser Van Jones stated that while there are good jobs numbers in the black community, “they’re crappy jobs.”

Co-host Phil Mattingly asked, “[T]he Biden team has constantly tried to make the pitch on the economy that, look, if you look at the topline numbers, it’s great, it’s defying all expectations and people responding to pollsters say, no, it’s not, not at all. We completely disagree. Although, in the last couple of weeks, we’ve seen a shift in consumer sentiment. The University of Michigan survey popped 13 points in January. That was very unexpected. You saw the Dow hit a new record. You’ve spoken rather eloquently about the issues here that they face on the economy. Do you think things are turning?”

Jones responded, “It’s just hard to know. And facts and feelings are very different, people keep telling me, well, you’ve got great employment numbers in the black community and aren’t you happy? And I was like, yeah, but they’re crappy jobs. How do people feel is going to be a lot different than what the numbers are.”

He continued that he thinks abortion will be a strong issue for Democrats.

