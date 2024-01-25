Howard Dean: ‘Donald Trump Has Never Given a Damn About the United States of America’

Former Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean claimed Thursday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that former President Donald Trump had “never given a damn about the United States of America.”

Cooper said, “The border issue as Mitt Romney pointed out today, the idea that the former president would you know, get senators, members of the House, but most importantly right now, members of the Senate, to basically back away from an actual border deal because he didn’t want to give any kind of perceived win to the White House while you know, during this election because he wants to run on the border, it’s not surprising I guess, but it’s, I mean, it’s deeply cynical.”

Dean said, “Donald Trump has never given a damn about the United States of America. The only thing Donald Trump gives a damn about is Donald Trump and that is what’s going on here. The trouble is when he has the power to intimidate all those people in his own party who are being jerked around so fast they have no idea which way is up or down anymore, it hurts the country. We need strong Republican Party. Right now we don’t have any Republican Party. We have a guy who’s controlling them all because they’re so fearful they’re hiding under the bed.”

He added, “The Republican Party cares much more about the Republican Party than they do about the United States of America. I think people are going to figure that out. I suspect Joe Biden is going to beat Donald Trump.”

