MSNBC’s Joy Reid Drops F-Bomb on a Hot Mic During Biden Clip

[WARNING: Adult Language]

Monday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” anchor Joy Reid said, “starting another fucking war” on a hot mic during a clip of President Joe Biden.

Reid said, “Congressional Republicans love to latch on to President Biden and Democrats’ successful policies and take credit for things they didn’t do while tying themselves into pretzels to do nothing for the American people for the sake of Donald Trump. Case in point, fixing what they say is a crisis at the border with congressional negotiators continuing work on a bipartisan deal to tie border policies to funding for Ukraine. Over the weekend President Biden said he’s ready to take action if Congress is serious about solving the issue.”

Saturday in South Carolina, Biden said, “If that bill were the law today, I would shut down the border now. Congress needs to get it done.”

Off-camera, Reid said, “Starting another fucking war.”

At the end of her show, Reid apologized for the gaffe.

Reid said, “Before we go, I just want to apologize very quickly. I was chatting during a clip that was playing, and you know, we try to keep this show very PG-13. I just want to apologize to anyone who was listening to my behind the scenes chatter. I’m deeply, deeply sorry for that. As you know, it’s PG-13 around here.”

