Mitch Landrieu: Biden ‘Is Never, Ever Going to Quit’

Biden campaign co-chair Mitch Landrieu said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that questions about President Joe Biden’s mental fitness would not cause him to “quit” the presidential race.

Anchor Kristen Welker said, “Our NBC news poll found that 76% of voters are concerned about whether the president has the necessary mental and physical health to be president for a second term. What is the plan to convince voters otherwise?”

Landrieu said, “President Trump, just the other night, confused what day of the week it was. He is confused who the leader of North Korea and China are. He’s confused the leaders of Hungary and Turkey, by the way. Speaker Mike Johnson was on the other day and he confused Iraq and Iran. And of course, President Trump doesn’t know the difference between Nancy Pelosi and Nikki Haley.”

Welker said, “How do you respond to Democrats who say they want to see a change at the top of the ticket?”

Landrieu said, “I’m in the process of doing it right now. And demonstrating that the president’s accomplishments have really been second to none, and Joe Biden’s going to get up every day. The one thing Joe Biden is never going to do is — count on this — he is never, ever going to quit. Because that’s not what he’s done his entire life.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN