Tom Cotton: Special Counsel Report Indicated a ‘Blatant Double Standard’

During this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) dismissed the critics of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report, claiming it was a political hit job on President Joe Biden.

The Arkansas Republican said that although there were no “bombshells,” it did demonstrate a double standard within the Biden administration.

“Paul Krugman writing about this over The New York Times says, it’s a hit job by the Special Counsel, adding it was full of snide, unwarranted, obviously politically motivated slurs,” FNC host Shannon Bream said. “He called it disgusting. Critics say you didn’t need almost 400 pages to explain why you’re not prosecuting the President.”

“Well, Shannon, look, the report makes it clear that President Biden intentionally took classified material and he willfully disclosed it to his own ghostwriter,” Cotton replied. “That’s clear. That’s exactly what Donald Trump has been charged with. The Special Counsel had to explain why he wasn’t going to charge President Biden with a crime since President Trump is facing the exact same crime. And the explanation is, President Biden’s memory is failing, not just now, but seven years ago, when he couldn’t remember — when he talked to his ghostwriter about whether his material was classified.”

“Now, look, there’s no new bombshells about President Biden in this,” he continued. “The American people have seen for years that he is a man with a failing memory. What this report indicates, though, is that you have a blatant double standard. If Joe Biden is not going to face criminal charges, then Donald Trump shouldn’t be facing criminal charges either. The reason he is, not just in that documents case, but the other case, is that Joe Biden is a failed president, and the Democratic Party knows the only way to stop Donald Trump from being elected president this fall is to try to convict him and imprison him. That’s what you would expect to see in a place like Pakistan or Brazil, not in the United States of America.”

