Dem Sen. Bennet: ‘No Doubt’ Putin Involved in Navalny’s Death

Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that there is “no doubt” Russian President Vladimir Putin was involved in the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The 47-year-old Russian opposition leader was found dead at a remote Arctic penal colony.

Anchor Shannon Bream said, “President Biden had said there would be devastating consequences if Navalny died while he was in Russian custody. It appears that’s happened.

She asked, “You sit on the Senate Intelligence Committee. What options do we have?

Bennet said, “Well of all, there’s no doubt that Putin did this.”

He continued, “And he did it during the Munich Security Conference just to tell the world that doesn’t care what anybody thinks. And did he could do anything he wants to do.”

Bennet added, “The most significant thing we could do right now to push back on this is to continue to fund Ukraine, to push back on the illegal invasion that Putin has led — the first incursion into a free country in Europe since the World War II order, since the new order after World War II was established and that’s what we should do.”

