Haley: If Trump Is the Nominee — ‘Mark My Words, He Will Not Win a General Election’

Republican presidential candidate former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) said Thursday on CNN’s “The Lead” that if former President Donald Trump is the nominee, he would not win a general election.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “You said that no matter what happens Saturday in the South Carolina primary, you’re staying in the race. I wonder how much is your continuing to run for president, no matter what happened Saturday, how much is it about the chance that Donald Trump could possibly be a convicted felon later this year and you want to be a plan B as it were for the Republican Party.”

Haley said, “What I’m trying to tell all Republicans and anybody, independents as well, anybody that’s voting in those primaries, is if you want a change in our country, which I think the entire country wants a change, we won’t get a change if we don’t win an election. Donald Trump will not win the general election. You can have him win any primary you want. He will not win a general election. We will have a female president of the United States. It will either be me or it will be Kamala Harris. But if Donald Trump is the nominee, you can mark my words, he will not win a general election. And what I say to everybody is, don’t complain about what happens in a general election if you don’t really think about that in this primary. We can do better.”

