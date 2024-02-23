Dem NYC Councilman: Biden Should Bring Back Remain in Mexico

During a portion of an interview with New York ABC affiliate ABC7 NY Eyewitness News that was released on Thursday, New York City Councilman Robert Holden (D) reacted to news that President Joe Biden is considering stricter executive action on the border by stating that Biden has to “close” or at the very least get control of the border and that the Remain in Mexico policy implemented by the Trump administration “was the best solution.”

After stating that crime issues with migrants are one reason why Holden supports greater restrictions, Reporter Raegan Medgie played a clip where Holden stated, “The President has to close or at least get this — get a rein on the southern border. Let’s stop the flow. Let’s — again, I think Remain in Mexico was the best solution. If you don’t qualify for asylum, you’re not allowed in the United States.”

